Freeman (hip) is active for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
The 24-year-old was considered questionable with the hip issue but is good to go Sunday. Freeman will serve as the backup to Melvin Gordon with Phillip Lindsay (hip/knee) on injured reserve.
