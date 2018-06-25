Broncos' Royce Freeman: Ready to push Booker
Freeman will push Devontae Booker for the starting job, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.
Booker has the advantage in experience and pass-catching skill, but he's averaged just 3.6 yards on 253 carries through two seasons, with one 20-yard gain and six fumbles (three lost). Selected No. 71 overall in April's draft, Freeman impressed at the combine with a 4.54 40-yard dash at 6-0, 229 pounds, after running for 5,621 yards (5.9 YPC) and 60 touchdowns in 51 games at Oregon (though he only caught 1.5 passes per game). Booker likely will start training camp with the first-team offense -- and 2017 sixth-round pick De'Angelo Henderson will also compete for snaps -- but Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Freeman will be firmly in the mix for the lead role. Even if he comes up short in the battle for a starting job, Freeman should enter the season with some kind of role on offense, potentially including goal-line/short-yardage work.
