Freeman rushed three times for 49 yards and brought in his only target for one yard in the Broncos' 22-14 preseason loss to the Seahawks on Thursday.

Freeman's game-long 50-yard run was naturally the highlight of his night, as he actually netted minus-1 yard on his other two carries. The second-year back was surprisingly upstaged by Phillip Lindsay last season, but there has been talk of more of a timeshare in the coming campaign. Freeman certainly flashed with his one big scamper Thursday, and he'll look to be more consistent on a per-carry basis in coming exhibitions.