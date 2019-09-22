Freeman ran for 63 yards on 15 carries and added 10 yards on four carries during Sunday's 27-16 loss in Green Bay.

Freeman reportedly was dealing with some shoulder discomfort, but that did not prevent him from recording 19 touches -- the second-highest total of his career. He should have also had his first touchdown of the year, but had a second-quarter score called back on a controversial holding call on Emmanuel Sanders. Head coach Vic Fangio said after the game that the Packers essentially dared Denver to run. Jacksonville should be a little less generous in Week 4, though the Broncos should continue to live and die behind Freeman and Phillip Lindsay.