Broncos' Royce Freeman: Ruled out this week
Freeman (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Chiefs, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.
With Freeman out this weekend, look for Phillip Lindsay to see added carries Sunday, while Devontae Booker's change-of-pace upside figures to see an uptick in Week 8.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Misses another practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Spectator at practice•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Not at practice•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Labeled day-to-day•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Undergoing MRI for high-ankle sprain•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Suffers ankle sprain•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 8 Fantasy Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you a full list of sleepers to trust in Week 8, including what should...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, optimal picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 8
-
Injury reaction: Fuller done?
The Texans unfortunately seem to have lost Will Fuller to a season-ending injury. Chris Towers...
-
Week 8 things to know
There's a great opportunity for Doug Martin and Jordy Nelson; will they take advantage of...
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks for Week 8
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule to give you his picks for risky starts,...
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
It has been a stunning start to the season for Adrian Peterson, and Jamey Eisenberg expects...