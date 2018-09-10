Broncos' Royce Freeman: Runs for 71 yards in debut
Freeman ran 15 times for 71 yards and did not catch a pass in Sunday's 27-24 win over Seattle.
Freeman was held in check for most of the game, but ripped off a couple of nice runs in the fourth quarter when the Broncos were trying to wind down the clock. Meanwhile, fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay posted the same rushing line as Freeman, but added two receptions for 31 yards and a touchdown. Devontae Booker was the odd man out in the backfield, receiving just four touches for 15 yards, so for now it looks like Freeman will start with Lindsay seeing plenty of work too. The Raiders will be next up for Freeman in Week 2.
