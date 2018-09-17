Freeman rushed eight times for 28 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-19 defeat of Oakland. He failed to catch his only target.

Freeman drew the start and struggled to begin the game, gaining just two yards on three carries over the first two quarters. He was fortunate to cap off the opening drive of the second half with a 1-yard touchdown run, but Phillip Lindsay outperformed his fellow rookie on the whole and saw almost double the touches. The 23-year-old will try to be more effective Week 3 at Baltimore.