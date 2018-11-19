Broncos' Royce Freeman: Scores rushing touchdown
Freeman carried seven times for 23 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 23-22 win over the Chargers.
Freeman received his first offensive touches since Week 7, and although he averaged just 3.3 yards per carry, he was able to score on a three-yard burst into the end zone in the third quarter. He received seven fewer touches than Phillip Lindsay, who generated 106 scrimmage yards and a pair of touchdowns. While Freeman will be in the mix for carries and red zone touches, Lindsay still owns the larger role in this backfield and should continue as such next Sunday against the Steelers.
