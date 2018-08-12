Freeman had four carries for 38 yards, including a 23-yard touchdown, in Saturday's preseason loss to Minnesota.

Devontae Booker got the first carries with the offense, but Freeman outplayed him as Booker had just two carries for seven yards. While Freeman's touchdown came later in the game against the second-team defense, his performance will put pressure on Booker in the battle for the starting job.

