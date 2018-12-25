Broncos' Royce Freeman: Seven carries in loss
Freeman rushed seven times for 21 yards but couldn't corral his lone target in Monday night's 27-14 loss to Oakland.
Freeman became the Broncos' lead back once Phillip Lindsay was ruled out in the second half with a wrist injury, but the 22-year-old didn't do much with the opportunity. Game script didn't help though, as the Broncos trailed my multiple scores for much of the contest. If Lindsay is unable to go at home Week 17 against the Chargers, Freeman would likely share backfield duties with Devontae Booker.
