Broncos' Royce Freeman: Solid in supporting role in 2018
Freeman rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries in 2018. He added 72 yards on 14 receptions and lost a fumble during the season.
Freeman entered 2018 as the Broncos' starter at running back and, while he quickly lost that role to fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay, he still showed flashes of promise during an otherwise ugly season for Denver. The third-round pick, at one point early in the season, notched five touchdowns in seven games and looked like a potential thunder to Lindsay's lightning. That dynamic dimmed a bit late in the year as Lindsay took on a larger role and injuries to the Denver offense enabled defenses to stack the box. Still, the rookie ended 2018 with his first 100-yard game in Week 17 with Lindsay (wrist) on the shelf. Though he'll be Denver's No. 2, the backfield of Lindsay and Freeman figures to be the Broncos' most dangerous offensive weapon heading into 2019.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Tops 100 total yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Designated as lead back•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Likely top back in Week 17•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Seven carries in loss•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Manages eight scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Leads team in rushing•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks and lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challen...
-
Top Fantasy Football Wild Card rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...