Freeman rushed for 521 yards and five touchdowns on 130 carries in 2018. He added 72 yards on 14 receptions and lost a fumble during the season.

Freeman entered 2018 as the Broncos' starter at running back and, while he quickly lost that role to fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay, he still showed flashes of promise during an otherwise ugly season for Denver. The third-round pick, at one point early in the season, notched five touchdowns in seven games and looked like a potential thunder to Lindsay's lightning. That dynamic dimmed a bit late in the year as Lindsay took on a larger role and injuries to the Denver offense enabled defenses to stack the box. Still, the rookie ended 2018 with his first 100-yard game in Week 17 with Lindsay (wrist) on the shelf. Though he'll be Denver's No. 2, the backfield of Lindsay and Freeman figures to be the Broncos' most dangerous offensive weapon heading into 2019.