Freeman (ankle) wasn't on the field for the start of Thursday's practice and will likely go down as a non-participant in the session, Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic reports.

The rookie was also withheld from the Broncos' first session of the week a day earlier, a discouraging development given that the team had more time off between games than usual after playing on Thursday night in Week 7. Freeman, who exited the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Cardinals with the sprained ankle, will likely need to get back on the field in some capacity Friday to have a shot at drawing a questionable tag heading into Sunday's game in Kansas City. If he ends up missing his first contest of the season, Phillip Lindsay and Devontae Booker would see expanded roles out of the Denver backfield.