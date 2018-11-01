Freeman (ankle) was spotted at practice Thursday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

We'll have to see how the Broncos list his participation level, but Freeman's presence on the field Thursday suggests that he could return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Texans. Once he's fully up to speed, Freeman would presumably resume a backfield time-share with Phillip Lindsay, with Devontae Booker on hand to work in a change-of-pace role.

