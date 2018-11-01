Broncos' Royce Freeman: Spotted at practice Thursday
Freeman (ankle) was spotted at practice Thursday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
We'll have to see how the Broncos list his participation level, but Freeman's presence on the field Thursday suggests that he could return to action as soon as Sunday's game against the Texans. Once he's fully up to speed, Freeman would presumably resume a backfield time-share with Phillip Lindsay, with Devontae Booker on hand to work in a change-of-pace role.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 9 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...