Coach Vance Joseph reiterated Monday that he expects Freeman (ankle) to return to practice this week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Freeman did get in one limited practice Friday of Week 9, but he never seemed to have much chance of playing in an eventual loss to the Texans. Coming out of a Week 10 bye, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, though a limited session is also possible. Freeman will be a full month removed from suffering a high-ankle sprain when the Broncos travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday. His return would be bad news for anyone invested in Phillip Lindsay, who posted his top two carry totals (18 and 17) in the two games Freeman missed. Devontae Booker benefited to a lesser extent, receiving 12 carries and eight targets over two weeks.