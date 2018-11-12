Broncos' Royce Freeman: Still on track to practice
Coach Vance Joseph reiterated Monday that he expects Freeman (ankle) to return to practice this week, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Freeman did get in one limited practice Friday of Week 9, but he never seemed to have much chance of playing in an eventual loss to the Texans. Coming out of a Week 10 bye, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him listed as a full participant at Wednesday's practice, though a limited session is also possible. Freeman will be a full month removed from suffering a high-ankle sprain when the Broncos travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers on Sunday. His return would be bad news for anyone invested in Phillip Lindsay, who posted his top two carry totals (18 and 17) in the two games Freeman missed. Devontae Booker benefited to a lesser extent, receiving 12 carries and eight targets over two weeks.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Could be ready after bye•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Inactive Sunday•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Not expected to play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Impending bye could impact Week 9 status•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Listed as questionable for Sunday's contest•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...