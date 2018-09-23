Freeman rushed for 53 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries and added a five-yard catch during Sunday's 27-14 loss in Baltimore.

Following a punt block, Freeman made short of Denver's opening possession, powering through for a six-yard touchdown. Freeman managed just 14 touches despite fellow rookie Phillip Lindsay's ejection shortly before halftime. The Broncos appear poised to keep their backs fresh and to go with the hot hand at running back. That means that Lindsay and Freeman are not necessarily competing with eachother and that, even when Lindsay is playing well, Freeman remains a solid option -- particularly in the red zone. He next takes on a Kansas City defense that has struggled in keeping opposing offenses out of the end zone this season.