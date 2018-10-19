Freeman sustained a sprained ankle in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Freeman seems as though he could be sidelined for a bit as Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports it to be a high-ankle sprain. The Broncos will hopefully offer an official return timetable within the next couple day as they evaluate the injury, but at this point the 22-year-old's status for Week 8 at Kansas City is in doubt.

More News
Our Latest Stories