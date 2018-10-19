Broncos' Royce Freeman: Suffers ankle sprain
Freeman sustained a sprained ankle in Thursday's 45-10 win over the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Freeman seems as though he could be sidelined for a bit as Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports it to be a high-ankle sprain. The Broncos will hopefully offer an official return timetable within the next couple day as they evaluate the injury, but at this point the 22-year-old's status for Week 8 at Kansas City is in doubt.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Out for rest of Thursday's game•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Kept to 22 yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Held to 47 scrimmage yards•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Coach pledges more work•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Touchdown in third straight game•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Strikes again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Starts, Sits, Sleepers, and Risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the NFL schedule to give you players to start, players...
-
Week 7 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 7 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Tate vs. Jeffery for Week 7 DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Golden Tate vs....
-
Week 7 things to know
Baker Mayfield and Eli Manning are among the players with outstanding Week 7 matchups. But...
-
What you missed: Yeldon ailing?
Chris Towers catches you up on all the news you might have missed from Wednesday's practices...