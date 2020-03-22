Broncos' Royce Freeman: Supplanted by Gordon
The acquisition for Melvin Gordon leaves Freeman on the outside looking in in Denver's 1-2 punch, Sean Keeler of The Denver Post reports.
There were whispers that Denver was looking for an upgrade over Freeman in free agency, but the investment in Gordon is at least a small shock. Freeman emerged as a solid receiver out of the backfield in 2019, but has never really lived up to his billing has a big, savvy bell-cow back, averaging just 3.88 yards per carry in two seasons. His uber-efficient 2018 season aside, Gordon has averaged just 3.80 yards per carry during his career, but is a more dynamic receiver and has at least shown the ability to be a big-time runner in spurts. Gordon's contract leaves little hope for Freeman to win back the RB2 role in camp and it wouldn't be a total shock to see Freeman traded if Denver adds another back in the draft.
