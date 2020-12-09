Freeman did not register a carry or a target over four offensive snaps during Sunday's 22-16 loss to Kansas City.

Phillip Lindsay suited up for Sunday Night Football after coping with a knee issue throughout the practice week, diminishing any potential offensive role for Freeman. The Oregon product is averaging a career-best 4.3 yards per carry this season, but he remains without a touchdown after producing nine combined TDs over his first two years in the league. Freeman also reached at least 130 rush attempts during both 2018 and 2019, and he's on pace to finish far below that mark with just 30 carries over 12 appearances this year.