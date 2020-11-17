Freeman ran for 11 yards on two carries and added two catches for 15 yards during Sunday's loss in Las Vegas.

Box scores can be deceiving. On the surface, Freeman garnered as many touches Sunday as Phillip Lindsay and produced 24 more yards. In reality, three of Freeman's touches came during Denver's final drive of the game. The junior back remains a solid option in the passing game both as a blocker and receiver, a necessity given Lindsay's struggles in both areas. Sunday was not, however, the beginning of a shift toward more Freeman in Denver's offense. Expect Freeman's work to be limited primarily to third downs Sunday against Miami as his ability to be pick up blitzes should be useful against an aggressive Dolphins defense.