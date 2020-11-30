Freeman registered 50 rushing yards on eight carries during Sunday's 31-3 loss to New Orleans.
With quarterbacks Drew Lock, Brett Rypien and Jeff Driskel all unavailable because of COVID-19 concerns, Freeman entered Sunday's contest as the Broncos' No. 2 QB behind Kendall Hinton. Freeman was not asked to throw a pass during the game, though he did line up in the wildcat formation on a handful of occasions. His eight rush attempts versus New Orleans tied a season high, and he could remain the team's No. 2 running back Week 13 against Kansas City after Phillip Lindsay suffered a knee injury during Sunday's loss.
