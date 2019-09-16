Freeman carried the ball 11 times for 54 yards and caught five of seven targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 16-14 loss to the Bears.

The second-year back outgained Phillip Lindsay both on the ground and through the air despite seeing one fewer touch than his backfield-mate. Denver appears content to stick with a timeshare between Freeman and Lindsay for now, but if Freeman continues to be the more effective back, he could claim the starting job outright -- especially with the 0-2 Broncos looking for some kind of spark on offense.

