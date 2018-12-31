Freeman rushed 17 times for 60 yards and caught eight of 10 targets for 43 more yards in Sunday's 23-9 loss to the Chargers.

Freeman took full advantage of Philip Lindsay's absence due to a wrist injury and saw season highs in carries, targets, and total yards. The 22-year-old finishes his rookie season with 130 rushes for 521 yards and five touchdowns to go with 14 catches for 72 yards. He'll likely serve in a backup role to Lindsay again in 2019.