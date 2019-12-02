Freeman carried five times for 11 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 13 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.

Freeman averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and, although he received the third-most targets on the team, he finished with a meager 3.3 yards per catch. His long carry went for just five yards as he was held under 30 scrimmage yards for the third time in the last four games. Freeman's ability to make an impact in his current role is in serious question at the moment and he'll look to do more with his opportunities next Sunday against the Texans.