Broncos' Royce Freeman: Totals 24 scrimmage yards
Freeman carried five times for 11 yards and caught all four of his targets for an additional 13 yards during Sunday's 23-20 win over the Chargers.
Freeman averaged just 2.2 yards per carry and, although he received the third-most targets on the team, he finished with a meager 3.3 yards per catch. His long carry went for just five yards as he was held under 30 scrimmage yards for the third time in the last four games. Freeman's ability to make an impact in his current role is in serious question at the moment and he'll look to do more with his opportunities next Sunday against the Texans.
More News
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Continues decline•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Picks up 45 yards in loss•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: May cede more work to Lindsay•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Quiet in win over Browns•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Bursts through for only touchdown•
-
Broncos' Royce Freeman: Busy night in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury Report: Question marks
There are plenty of injuries to deal with in Week 13, with one big name ruled out late that...
-
Week 13 RB Preview: Trust in Chiefs?
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 13, including how to handle the Chiefs...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Get help with setting your lineup in Week 13 with Jamey Eisenberg's look at his top starts...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Sam Darnold has turned his season around, and another prime matchup for Week 13 makes him Jamey...
-
Week 13 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Week 13 is huge for lots of Fantasy teams with playoff spots on the line,and there lots to...