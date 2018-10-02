Freeman rushed eight times for 67 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 27-23 loss to the Chiefs.

Freeman found the end zone by breaking some tackles along the right sideline during a 14-yard run in the second quarter. That marked the rookie's third trip to pay dirt in as many weeks, making him a reliable touchdown commodity early on. That's not all Freeman's been good for, however, as he's now averaged nearly 5.0 yards per carry through Denver's first four games. While the presence of fellow rookie runner Phillip Lindsay -- who finished with 12 rushes for 69 yards and a score Monday -- continues to see Freeman split work, so far there's been enough production to go around the Broncos backfield.