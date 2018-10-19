Freeman suffered a high-ankle sprain Thursday in the Broncos' 45-10 win over the Cardinals and will require an MRI, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

While high-ankle sprains are typically concerning injuries, Rapoport notes that there's "early optimism" about Freeman's outlook and adds that "it's no guarantee that he misses time." Working in Freeman's favor is that the Broncos don't play again until Oct. 28 against the Chiefs. Denver should issue an update on Freeman's condition after the MRI is completed, but if the rookie does end up missing game action, additional opportunities would be in store for backfield mate Phillip Lindsay.