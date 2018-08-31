Broncos' Royce Freeman: Will not play in final preseason game
Freeman will not play in Thursday's preseason finale against the Cardinals, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Freeman, who will finish his first preseason having carried 15 times for 84 yards and three touchdowns over three games, will rest in advance of the Sep. 9 regular season opener. The rookie running back has been a major bright spot for the Broncos in training camp, and while it looks like he will be splitting work with Devontae Booker to start the year, more performances like the ones he has put forth this preseason would earn him a lion's share of the backfield soon enough.
