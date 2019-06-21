Freeman and Devontae Booker handled first-team reps while Phillip Lindsay (wrist) focused on rehab work during the offseason program, ESPN.com's Jeff Legwold reports.

Denver brings back the same trio of running backs and same group of wide receives from last season, hoping veteran quarterback Joe Flacco, rookie tight end Noah Fant and new offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello can provide a lift. Lindsay figures to handle the lead backfield role after averaging 5.4 yards on 192 carries last year, but his 190-pound frame may inspire the Broncos to limit his workload. The 229-pound Freeman should get plenty of snaps on early downs, along with some work in goal-line and short-yardage situations. It's less clear how Booker fits into the picture, as the Broncos ideally would like to see Lindsay take over passing downs. It's conceivable for both Lindsay and Freeman to provide useful fantasy production if Booker is squeezed out of the picture.

