Wilson (hamstring) is officially listed as active for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.
The QB approached the contest minus an injury designation after practicing fully Friday and is in uniform Sunday. Wilson is thus on track to draw the start the start versus Jacksonville in London after sitting out Denver's 16-9 loss to the Jets in Week 7.
