Wilson and the Broncos agreed to terms Thursday on a five-year, $245 million contract extension, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson's extension includes $165 million in guarantees and makes him the highest-played player in Denver's franchise history before taking a snap with the team. As noted by Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, Wilson's $42.9 million per season salary links him to the Broncos for the next seven years and makes him the seventh highest-paid quarterback in the NFL. The timing of the deal provides both sides with the stability of a long-term commitment leading up to Week 1 of the 2022 campaign, a season-opener which will see the 33-year-old Wilson look to take advantage of a strong roster that includes top wideouts Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy against his former team in Seattle.
