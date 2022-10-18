Wilson completed 15 of his 28 pass attempts for 188 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions in Monday's 19-16 loss to the Broncos. He added four rushes for 23 yards.

Wilson seemed to have turned a corner early in the game, as he led the Broncos to points in each of their first two offensive possessions -- highlighted by a 39-yard touchdown throw to rookie Greg Dulcich. However, things took a drastic turn for the worst in the second half when Wilson completed only three of his nine pass attempts for 15 yards. After Monday's performance, Wilson has failed to throw for multiple touchdowns in all but one of his six games and has failed to surpass 200 passing yards on two occasions. In addition to his own struggles, Courtland Sutton and Jerry Jeudy have struggled to produce consistently with Wilson delivering passes.