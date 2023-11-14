Wilson completed 24 of 29 passes for 193 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions in Monday's 24-22 win over the Bills.

For the second consecutive game, Denver used a run-heavy offensive approach to deliver an upset win. Wilson still played a key role, connecting on touchdowns from seven and three yards away to Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams, respectively. He also played well when needed, as he led a go-ahead drive in the middle of the fourth quarter and then ran an effective drive in the two-minute offense to set up the game-winning field goal as time expired. Wilson hasn't attempted 30 passes since Week 5, but in four games since, he's thrown seven touchdowns as opposed to only two interceptions.