Wilson (hamstring) will practice on a limited basis Wednesday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Wilson also practiced on a limited basis leading up to Week 7, when he was ultimately inactive leading to a Brett Rypien start. Coach Nathaniel Hackett has said that Wilson is trending toward a Week 8 return, but the Broncos may still need to monitor the No. 1 quarterback in practice ahead of Sunday's contest against Jacksonville. Wilson will have two more opportunities to increase his practice reps before the team makes a decision about his game-time designation.
More News
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Trending toward Week 8 return•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Could miss time beyond Week 7•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Out Sunday•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Spotted at practice Friday•
-
Broncos' Russell Wilson: Remains limited at practice•