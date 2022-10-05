Wilson (right shoulder) does not carry an injury designation for Thursday night's game against the Colts.

The Broncos listed the QB as a limited participant this week, but Wilson's shoulder issue won't prevent him from starting Thursday's contest against the Colts. While Denver's offense took a hit in Week 4 when RB Javonte Williams suffered a season-ending knee injury, Melvin Gordon provides the team with an experienced lead back to handle rushing duties in the weeks ahead, with Mike Boone and Latavius Murray also on hand. Meanwhile, none of Wilson's top wideout options (Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler) are listed on the Broncos' Week 5 injury report.