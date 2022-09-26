Wilson completed 20 of 33 pass attempts for 184 yards and no touchdowns while adding 17 yards on six carries in Sunday's 11-10 win over the 49ers.

Wilson struggled against San Francisco's fierce pass rush all night, even hearing a chorus of boos from the home crowd following multiple consecutive three-and-out drives. The veteran QB seems to be trying a game manager role with his new club, and the results have not been pretty through three games. It wasn't until Denver's final drive of the game that Wilson took it upon himself to use his legs to escape pressure like he did in his prime in Seattle and will his team to victory. Perhaps the heroic effort will spur Wilson to get back to his old ways of extending plays with his legs and taking deeper shots downfield, because the former fantasy star is posting stat lines best fit for the waiver wire since joining the Broncos. The Raiders porous defense is a prime opportunity for Wilson and the Broncos' offense to finally deliver on the preseason hype.