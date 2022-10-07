Wilson completed 21 of 39 passes for 274 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions while adding four rushes for 22 yards in the Broncos' 12-9 overtime loss to the Colts on Thursday night. He also fumbled once but recovered and was evaluated for a head injury following his first interception before returning without missing an offensive play, per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com.

Wilson's final line will show he compiled his second-highest passing yardage total of the season, but the Broncos' inability to score a single touchdown more accurately encapsulates the quality of his performance. After leading Denver to two field goals in the first four possessions, Wilson could only helm one other scoring drive. Additionally, both his interceptions came at particularly costly moments, the first at the Colts' four-yard line early in the fourth quarter and the second coming in the end zone with 2:13 remaining and the Broncos clinging to a 9-6 lead. Wilson's forgettable night would then conclude with an incomplete pass on fourth down at the 2:38 mark of overtime at the end of a six-play, 70-yard march. Wilson doubled his season interception total with the pair of picks, and he and his offensive teammates will now have some extra time to figure out how to snap their season-long funk ahead of a Week 6 Monday night road showdown versus the Chargers on Oct. 17.