Wilson continues to prove himself as a leader and a clear upgrade at the quarterback position, having his best practice of training camp Thursday, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

In an end-of-game scenario in practice Thursday, Wilson reminded the Broncos why they made the blockbuster move to acquire the veteran quarterback this offseason. After multiple touchdown drives throughout the practice, Wilson was the one who decided the final plays in crunch time to lead the offense to a win. When discussing play calling in those types of situations, coach Nathaniel Hackett said, "I'm always kind of in his ear, but it's his choice, whatever he's feeling." It's not surprising that the team has placed their trust in the veteran signal caller, and he will certainly provide a much needed boost to Denver's aerial attack. Despite losing Tim Patrick (knee) to a season-ending torn ACL, the Broncos still have an abundance of talented wide receivers, including Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler. Additionally, tight ends Albert Okwuegbunam and Greg Dulcich are impressing in camp, providing Wilson with dynamic pass catching options. The 33-year-old signal caller also has an effective run game to lean on when needed in the duo of Javonte Williams and Melvin Gordon. Wilson should lead a more balanced offense in 2022, and Denver's pass catching group should take a major step forward under his leadership.