Tests on Wilson's hamstring revealed a partial tear -- also referred to as a Grade 2 strain, which clouds the QB's status beyond Week 7, according to Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The report suggests that such an issue can potentially be a multiple-week injury, given the risk of additional damage. That said, Jeff Legwold of ESPN relays that Wilson will be re-evaluated in the coming days to determine whether he has a chance to play on Oct. 30 versus the Jaguars. The Broncos then have a bye in Week 9. In his absence Sunday, Brett Rypien will draw the start against the Jets, backed up by Josh Johnson.