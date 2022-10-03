Wilson completed 17 of 25 passes for 237 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 32-23 loss to the Raiders. He added 29 rushing yards and a TD on four carries.

He was pretty much the whole show for the Broncos, as Wilson led the club in rushing yards and none of his receivers managed more than 55. The performance was still a step forward for the quarterback, who tossed multiple TDs for the first time with Denver as he hit Courtland Sutton for a five-yard score in the first quarter and Jerry Jeudy for a 20-yard strike just before halftime. Wilson will look to build on this effort in Week 5 against the Colts.