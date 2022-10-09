Wilson has played the last two games with a partially torn lat near his right shoulder, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Wilson received a PRP injection in his shoulder to relieve discomfort, but the quarterback isn't expected to need surgery. Per Schefter, Wilson picked up the issue during the team's Week 4 loss to the Raiders, played through the discomfort in Thursday's matchup against the Colts, and plans to do so again against the Chargers in Week 6. While the veteran signal caller was solid in Week 4, he completed just 54 percent of his passes and threw two interceptions during the Broncos' Week 5 overtime loss to Indianapolis.