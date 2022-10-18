Wilson (hamstring) is considered day-to-day after an MRI on Tuesday revealed no significant injury, but his availability for Sunday's game against the Jets remains in question, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Though Wilson's day-to-day diagnosis likely takes a long-term absence off the table, he sounds like he'll have to play through some pain if he's able to suit up Week 7. The veteran quarterback won't have the benefit of a normal full week of healing time, as he faces a quicker turnaround for the matchup with the Jets after playing hurt in Monday's 19-16 overtime loss to the Chargers. For the fifth week in a row, Wilson threw for less than 300 yards, and he's completed just 55.8 percent of his throws for 7.1 yards per attempt and 4:3 TD:INT over that span. Even if Wilson is ready to go Sunday, his mobility could be limited to some extent while he manages the hamstring injury.