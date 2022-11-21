Wilson completed 24 of 31 passes for 247 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions in Sunday's 22-16 loss to the Raiders. He added one rush for eight yards.

Wilson has produced varying degrees of efficiency this season, though he put together a strong performance in that regard by averaging 8.0 yards per attempt. However, his fantasy production remained uninspiring due to his lack of touchdowns, and he still has tallied multiple touchdowns in only one game this season. More positively, after topping 240 passing yards only once in his first four contests, Wilson has topped that mark in four of his last five matchups.