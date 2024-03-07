The Steelers are "tentatively planning" to meet with Wilson before the start of free agency, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

The Broncos have given Wilson permission to talk with other teams even though he won't be released until March 13, the start of the 2024 league year. While previous reports outs of Pittsburgh suggested the Steelers were ready to move forward with Kenny Pickett and maybe Mason Rudolph as their quarterbacks, the upcoming meeting with Wilson suggests there's at least some level of interest in bringing in a new starter. The decision may end up coming down to financials more so than confidence (or lack thereof) in Pickett. If nothing gets down in Pittsburgh, other potential suitors for Wilson could include the Raiders and Falcons.