Coach Sean Payton noted after Thursday's practice that Denver's starters are slated to play "somewhere between ''20 and 24 plays'' in Saturday's preseason game against the 49ers, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports. In last Friday's preseason opener against the Cardinals, Wilson logged 20 snaps.

It remains to be seen how the Broncos plan to use key players in their preseason finale, but this weekend the team's key healthy starters are once again in line to see work, with the report also noting that RB Javonte Williams -- who is bouncing back from ACL surgery -- is in line to see action on 10-12 plays. Against Arizona last week, Wilson completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown before being relieved by Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci.