Wilson completed seven of 13 pass attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown in Friday's preseason loss to the Cardinals.

Wilson and most of the starters wound up playing 22 snaps on offense (four drives) after head coach Sean Payton said that they would be limited to 15 prior to kickoff. Perhaps Denver's starters refused to end the day after their first drive resulted in a three-and-out, which was then followed by two missed field goals (12 and 40 yards) off the leg of new kicker Brett Maher. The decision to send the starters back out there a fourth time turned out to be a smart one when the 34-year-old drove down the field and threw a 21-yard strike to Jerry Jeudy for a touchdown, which completely shifted the narrative of how the starters looked under Payton for the first time. Wilson still has a long road ahead in terms of restoring his status as a superstar, or even as a starting option in fantasy, but this was a start.