Coach Nathaniel Hackett indicated Wednesday that Wilson (concussion) is "full go" as Sunday's game against the Rams approaches, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports.

Per Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site, Wilson has already passed the NFL's concussion protocol, but the team elected to err on the side of caution with the QB in Week 15, with Brett Rypien starting in his place in this past Sunday's win over the Cardinals. Barring any setbacks, Wilson is slated to return to action this weekend, a notion that would solidified by an official full practice listing Wednesday.