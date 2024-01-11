Wilson is expected to be released by the Broncos before the new league year begins in March, but no final decision has been made, Jeff Legwold of ESPN.com reports.

In just his second year in Denver, it appears likely that Wilson and the Broncos are headed towards a split. According to Legwold, the veteran quarterback's potential release would result in an $85 million dead money charge for the Broncos, the largest for a single player since the salary cap was instituted. Despite the sense that Wilson will be released, Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com reports that head coach Sean Payton asserts that a decision on Wilson has not been made, but it won't be drawn out. According to Stevens, general manager George Paton went as far to say "the door is open" for the 35-year-old signal caller to return. Wilson finished the 2023 campaign completing 297 of 447 pases for 3,070 yards, 26 touchdowns and just eight interceptions in 15 games. In addition, he was use more as a rusher this season, rushing 80 times for 341 yards and three touchdowns. Overall, the season was a step in the right direction for the Broncos offense after a disappointing start to Wilson's time in Denver in 2022. His potential for future fantasy success hinges on him finding a fitting landing spot on a team in need of experienced quarterback play.