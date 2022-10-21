Wilson (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Jets, and coach Nathaniel Hackett said Friday that the quarterback's status could come down to a game-time decision, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

If Wilson's ultimately unable to play, Brett Rypien would step in under center against a Jets team that comes in riding a three-game winning streak. Wilson participated in some capacity in all three of Denver's practice during the week, so he has a chance to suit up despite injuring his hamstring Monday against the Chargers.