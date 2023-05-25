Wilson (knee) is participating in OTAs and said he feels "leaner and meaner" after losing some weight in the offseason, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.

Fitness was the least of his problems last year, but it's at least good to hear Wilson is healthy and feeling strong after having arthroscopic surgery on his knee this winter. The Denver offense has a bunch of other players coming back from more serious injuries/surgeries, namely RB Javonte Williams (ACL), LT Garret Bolles (broken leg) and WRs Tim Patrick (ACL) and KJ Hamler (torn pectoral). Even so, Wilson should be set up better under new coach Sean Payton than he was last year with Nathaniel Hackett, aided by pricey additions at left guard (Ben Powers) and right tackle (Mike McGlinchey) and a second-round pick at wide receiver (Marvin Mims). Any issues with the knee didn't seem to impact Wilson's mobility much last year, as a 55-277-3 rushing line in 15 games was an improvement from 43-183-2 in 14 games his final season in Seattle.