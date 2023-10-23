Wilson completed 20 of 29 passes for 194 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 19-17 win over the Packers. He also rushed once for 21 yards.

Wilson has now gone three straight games with under 200 passing yards. Unlike his ugly, 95-yard, two-interception performance in Week 6, though, Wilson avoided any turnovers Sunday, helping Denver clinch its second win. With an 18-yard touchdown to Courtland Sutton to boot, Wilson's improvement offers some encouragement ahead of a tough matchup versus the Chiefs in Week 8.