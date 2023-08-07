Coach Sean Payton noted Saturday that the Broncos' starters, including Wilson, are slated to see playing time during the preseason, Parker Gabriel of the Denver Post reports.

With that in mind, Wilson is among the team's healthy key players who are candidates to see snaps in Friday night's preseason opener against the Cardinals. In the event that he does log snaps in the contest, we wouldn't expect it to be a long appearance for Wilson, with fellow QBs Jarrett Stidham and Ben DiNucci also on track to see action versus Arizona.